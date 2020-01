Nothing says disco like a shiny, spinning ball. Hemera/ Thinkstock

A recreation room is the perfect place to express your fun side with family and friends. The typical rec room has a nice mix of games like pool and ping-pong, and many have a home theater and entertainment system. Paying homage to a particular era can add some playful style. Here are 10 blast-from-the past ideas to spice up your rec room.