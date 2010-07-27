Top 10 Retro-themed Rec Rooms

Nothing like a little flower power to take you back to the '60s. A rec room with a laid-back hippie vibe will ensure a cool atmosphere in your chill-out space. Shag carpet is a must, and don't forget plenty of bean bag chairs. Psychedelic posters, daisy chain curtains and some tie-dye prints scream Woodstock. And what '60s rec room would be complete without a few lava lamps? Finally, add a vintage turntable to complement your modern entertainment system and you'll be ready to turn on, tune in and drop out. Yeah, baby!

Did you know? The legendary band "The Grateful Dead," which formed in 1964, was originally named "The Warlocks."