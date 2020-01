An old juke box is like a musical time machine. Michael Blann/Photodisc/ Thinkstock

Disco was the hottest thing in the 1970s, and you can create that same burn, baby, burn vibe in your rec room for a little Saturday Night Fever fun. No disco room would be complete without the requisite spinning disco ball and, of course, plenty of space to boogie. A great sound system is a must if you're going to be cranking the Bee Gees all night long. Frame some '70s albums for the walls and dust off that old fondue set. Bell-bottoms optional.