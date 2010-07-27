Top 10 Retro-themed Rec Rooms

The Old West may conjure up images of tumbleweeds and quick draws, but turning your rec room into a Western saloon can be a slightly more civilized undertaking. If you're going for a saloon look, don't skimp on genuine items like swinging saloon doors and a big wooden bar. Touches like Old Western bar stools and a tin ceiling can add authenticity. Frame some old "wanted" posters, and hang a set of bull horns on the wall. If you've got some extra dough, a player piano can round out your theme. Then, invite your cowpokes over for a cold sarsaparilla.

Did you know? Contrary to what you see in the movies, skilled gunfighters generally tried to avoid other quick-draw artists. The reason? They wanted to live.