Top 10 Retro-themed Rec Rooms

"Happy Days" and "Grease" may have been made in the '70s, but it was clear people still yearned for the days of sock hops and soda fountains. You can capture the 1950s era with diner decor. Start with a jukebox stocked with plenty of period music. An ice cream parlor vibe is perfect for the main hangout area. Add a real soda fountain for period detail, neon signs and a few retro chrome tables with vinyl tops. Vintage accessories like Pepsi or Coca-Cola bottles will complete a rec room that even the Fonz would give a thumbs-up.