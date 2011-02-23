10 Small Space Storage Solutions You Never Knew

Small spaces usually mean prime vertical space. iStockphoto.com/ Thinkstock

Small space living certainly has its perks. For one, less square footage typically means a lower mortgage or rent. Plus, there's less to clean, you're always close to the kitchen and you can probably hear your iPod from every room, which saves you from having to invest in a fancy sound system. But, with small spaces comes less storage, and that can be problematic -- even if you don't have a lot of stuff.

The first rule for an uncluttered home is to have a place for everything, and put everything in its place. If you lack storage, then that task becomes even harder to accomplish. But there are some pretty clever workarounds for your small space. Here are 10 that you may have never considered.

