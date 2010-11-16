Top 10 Cutting-edge Trends in Home Design

Salvaging and reclaiming building materials, like lumber for hardwood floors, is eco- and design-friendly. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If you've ever built a house, you're well aware that many mistakes can happen. But, what you may not know is those shelves that were ordered by mistake could end up in a landfill because they can't be returned to the manufacturer. Enter the latest trend in green home design -- salvaged building materials. You can find everything from exotic wood floors and cabinets to refrigerators and plumbing materials at your local salvage lot. If you can't find a salvage lot nearby, check online. Not only is this trend green, it's budget-friendly too, as these materials are often sold at a fraction of retail price. But you have to be willing to put in the time it takes to find that perfect piece and understand you might be salvaging something that's damaged, like a chandelier with bad wiring.

