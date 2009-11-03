10 Trims Around the House

Crisp white baseboards attract attention to these beautiful wooden floors. iStockphoto.com /Sisoje

Baseboards are a very common type of trim found along the bottom portion of a wall. They typically have a flat bottom to allow the boards to sit flush against the floor, though the top of each unit can be rounded or flat. Baseboards help protect the base of the wall from damage while concealing floor expansion joints or gaps between the wall and floor. They can also provide a decorative frame around a hardwood floor to draw the eye to the floor's natural beauty [source: Lowe's Home Improvement].

Homeowners will find many different types of baseboards to complement any decorating style. The simplest units are made from rectangular pieces of lumber, while more elaborate baseboards are carved to form elegant shapes or profiles. Baseboards may be used alone for a basic, clean look, while others are combined with quarter round molding. The quarter round molding is placed in front of the baseboards at floor level to help further conceal expansion gaps, or even to protect the molding from scuffs and damage.