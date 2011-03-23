10 Unappetizing Dining Room Decor Ideas

OK, DIY maven. We respect and admire the fact that you're an independent woman who likes to do things around your house with your own two hands (and your own toolbelt), but your chandelier is looking a little "War of the Roses." You know at the end when Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner are swinging on it? It's closer to the table than the ceiling, and it's scaring your guests. If your light looks like it might kill your guests, then it's time to change it up. Keep it up with your projects, but maybe leave the electricity to the pros.

