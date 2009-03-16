10 Unique Castles

Known as the most romantic castle in all of England, Leeds Castle sits on two islands on the Len River in Kent, a county now nicknamed "the Garden of England." Built in the 12th century, the castle has served multiple purposes throughout its history,­ including a garrison, prison, residence and convalescent home. In fact, King Henry VIII visited Leeds Castle frequently, and it was here he escaped the Plague in London. The castle was purchased in 1926 by Lady Baillie, who refurbished it. Today, visitors can tour the castle and see her influence in the French interior design style that she brought to the castle. Other highlights include the medieval property's gardens, duckery, aviary and a public, nine-hole golf course.

