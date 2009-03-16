10 Unique Castles

Taj Mahal
Known as the world's most famous memorial to love, the Taj Mahal is a monument in Agra, India, that houses the tomb of the favorite wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan -- Mumtaz Mahal. The palace was created to commemorate her and was built in the 17th century. While all castles are rich in history, the Taj Mahal has a reputation for having an exceptionally emotional effect upon visitors. Its Mughal architecture combines various design features from other countries and is prevalent throughout the complex, from the gardens and tomb to the exterior buildings and mosque. Also, many of its interior and exterior design features are symmetrical, including its floor plan and profile from different angles.
