10 Unique Castles

Sudeley Castle is tucked among the rolling hills of Gloucestershire, England, and has been home to many famous people throughout its 1,000-year-history. Its residents include King Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn, his sixth wife, Katherine Parr and Queen Elizabeth I. The castle was destroyed in civil war and it remained abandoned for 200 years until it was privately purchased in 1837. Since then, Sudeley Castle has been restored. Residing here today are the Dent-Brocklehurst family and Lord and Lady Ashcombe, who are dedicated to conservation efforts.­

Due to the economy, the castle has been closed to visitors but is expected to reopen in March 2009. Its famous gardens have been restored and redone over the years, blending contemporary with the Tudor and Victorian eras.

