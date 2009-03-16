10 Unique Castles

Windsor Castle is one of the official homes of Queen Elizabeth II. Julian Herbert/ Getty Images

­Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, is the official residence of the British monarchy, and it's been the largest consistently inhabited castle in the world since the end of the 11th century. Today, Queen Elizabeth II often resides here on weekend­s. Since it was built in the 1070s, the castle ha­s experienced a pattern of refurbishment in times of peace and fortification in times of war. There are many areas open to the public, including St. George's Chapel; Queen Mary's Dolls' House; and executive suites in the working palace that are called State Apartments. The suites are furnished with famous paintings from the Royal Collection along with other treasures. Also, visitors can watch the colorful changing of the guards at least every other day throughout the year. ­ ­