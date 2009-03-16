Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

10 Unique Castles

by Echo Surina
3

Mont Saint-Michel

Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy, France
Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy, France
© ­iStockphoto/LyaC

­Perched atop a rocky island of granite, the castle at Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France, towers above the surrounding community. It's located on a tidal island off the country's north coast; at high tide, it's on an island, but at low tide, it's connected to the mainland by a thin strip of land. This siting was advantageous for Mont Saint-Michel when it functioned as a military base and prison in the sixth century. In 1874, it was declared a historic monument and is now owned by the Organization of World Heritage Cities. A project to make Mont Saint-Michel an island again began in 2006 and is expected to be completed in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement