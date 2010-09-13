5 Cheap Ways to Make Your Room Look Expensive

Cheat your way to haute home decor. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Like it or not, we all have to live on a budget. Paying for necessities such as the rent or mortgage, food, clothing and transportation leaves most of us little room in our bank accounts for expensive furnishings and cutting-edge room décor. Thankfully, you don't have to bring in the big bucks to make your guests think you're a high roller.

Everyone wants to dwell in dapper digs, so we thought it'd be pretty rich to show you how turn even your most modest room into an expensive-looking space. We'll tell you why vinyl is good for more than your old man's record collection and how adding a bit of posh to your pad can be accomplished using only a vacuum and a sponge.

