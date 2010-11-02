Top 5 Home Trends We're Glad Died

The split-level home doesn't hold the same conveniences for the modern American family. iStockphoto.com /mikadx

You can pick up any magazine or newspaper, or just turn on the TV, to see what trends are in right now. Ponchos are coming back, wallpaper is making a resurgence and anything green is the only way to go. But, the thing about trends is that eventually they'll head right back out.

And while trends tend to move in a cycle, coming back in fashion every couple of decades, there are some trends that we'd be better off without ever seeing -- or using in our home -- again. In the same manner as fanny packs and stirrup pants, these five home trends are best to remain 6 feet under.

