5 Home Upgrades You Don't Need

Owning a home can be magical. It isn't just the idea of having enough space to raise a family. It's about freedom. If you want a red wall behind the wet bar, there's no landlord around to wave a restrictive lease clause in your face. If you want to knock a hole in your wall (did you get that? your wall!), so be it. With freedom comes responsibility, though, and tailoring your home to fulfill your unique tastes carries some potential for disaster. Let's take a look at five home upgrades that may sound great, but will probably cause more problems than they're worth.
Advertisement
Advertisement