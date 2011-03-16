5 Home Upgrades You Don't Need

This could be the end result if you knock down a load-bearing wall. AbleStock.com/ Thinkstock

If you've fantasized about having a home with an open floor plan, but all those little bedrooms and cramped closets are getting in the way of your dream house, you may be tempted to take a sledgehammer to them. But you have to think carefully before you start knocking out walls. Fiddling with the core design of a home can result in a patched-up look that never really comes together. If you've ever been in a home where you have to walk through one room to gain access to another, or the space looks cut off or uneven, you've seen a real life example of what happens when interior architecture takes a turn for the worse. Sometimes, even adding rooms can create layouts that are inconvenient, look silly or spoil the natural lines that give a home its curb appeal.

