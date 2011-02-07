5 Pieces Every Small Home Needs

What do you need to live comfortably? iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Your home may be small, but your dreams for it probably aren't. As it turns out, owning a petite home may not be that much of a disadvantage. The residential mansions of the last decade are sitting on the market, unsold, while smaller, energy-efficient homes are becoming a more attractive option for budget-conscious and eco-friendly consumers.

Little doesn't necessarily mean puny when it comes to interior design, either. Downscaled rooms can shine like jewels if you know a few tricks of the designer trade. These five pieces are de rigueur for a small home. They'll make your space look bigger, brighter and more spacious. A couple of our easy suggestions will help make your space more efficient and storage friendly, too.

