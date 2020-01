If you want dynamic style in a small space, we have some big suggestions that can help. You don't necessarily have to think small, either. Want an instant living room makeover? Trade your wooden coffee table in for a glass-topped model. It'll add some sparkle and make your space look larger, too. Fooling the eye can be a powerful element in good design, and we have just the tricks to turn a skinny parlor, narrow bedroom or puny kitchen into the cozy space you've been dreaming about.