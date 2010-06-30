5 Tips for Designing for Small Spaces

Mirrors create the illusion of space. They also increase the amount of light in a room. For a double whammy, position mirrors opposite windows to take advantage of the natural light and give your room a more open look and feel. You don't have to spend a fortune for decent mirrors, either. Instead of buying one huge mirror, buy two smaller ones and hang them side by side, one under the other, or offset them slightly to create movement and interest. Mirrors also work well behind open shelves and over beds, sofas and fireplaces. When you have a small space, a mirror can be a huge asset.

Did You Know? Need a clothes hamper but don't have the space? Try hanging a canvas or mesh bag from an over-the-door hook or attaching it to your shower curtain rod.