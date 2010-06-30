Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

5 Tips for Designing for Small Spaces

by Sara Elliott
3

Scale Down Your Furnishings

A huge couch in a small living room is hard to camouflage, so size your furniture pieces to suit the available area. For a space-friendly sofa, lose the extra stuffing and oversized arms and pick something more streamlined. Choose a smaller coffee table, or go for an ottoman and tray. Opt for a drop-leaf kitchen table or one with removable leaves that you can adapt to your changing needs.

Other ideas you'll like: Buy a narrow dresser that will fit out of sight in your closet. Employ shallow chests that hug walls and leave plenty of room to move around. Use nesting side tables in your living area for versatility and space savings.

Advertisement

Did You Know?

You can make a small space look elegant by paying attention to scale in your accessory choices. Instead of selecting full-sized houseplants, choose dwarf varieties instead. Place small mirrored coasters under your candles, and put a dainty crystal candy dish close to a light source for a welcoming glow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement