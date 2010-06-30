Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

5 Tips for Designing for Small Spaces

by Sara Elliott
2

Choose Multitaskers

Your ottoman can double as a storage chest, and your couch as a bed.
Your ottoman can double as a storage chest, and your couch as a bed.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Ottomans that double as storage chests, chairs that convert into beds and stepping stools that transform into chairs are just three examples of décor items that can do double-duty in a pinch. They're multitaskers that have style and a covert functionality that even people with plenty of space will love. You can extend this principle to your kitchen appliances, too. Conserve precious countertop space by investing in appliances that can perform multiple functions, like toaster ovens and food processors with blender and mixer attachments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement