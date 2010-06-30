5 Tips for Designing for Small Spaces

Your ottoman can double as a storage chest, and your couch as a bed. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Ottomans that double as storage chests, chairs that convert into beds and stepping stools that transform into chairs are just three examples of décor items that can do double-duty in a pinch. They're multitaskers that have style and a covert functionality that even people with plenty of space will love. You can extend this principle to your kitchen appliances, too. Conserve precious countertop space by investing in appliances that can perform multiple functions, like toaster ovens and food processors with blender and mixer attachments.