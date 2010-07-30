6 Helpful Ways to Add Focus to Your Decor

If your eyes are immediately drawn to the view outside a window, that view is your room's focal point. Enhance it by grouping furniture around the window. Give the window some special treatment. Paint the trim a contrasting color, or add an attractive valance to give the window more prominence within the room. If your windows are in poor condition, but the scene outside deserves attention, use an attractive window treatment to keep the eye focused outdoors. If a dominant window offers a poor view, screen it with window treatments. You don't want to draw attention to an unattractive scene outside.