An unusual piece of furniture can be your room's focal point. It might be your grandmother's antique desk, a beautiful armoire, or an eclectic sofa-furniture that has been painted, or is entirely different than the other pieces in the room. A baker's rack or bookcase can be the focal point in a large kitchen. Or keep the kitchen table free of clutter and place a simple plant or flower arrangement in the center, making the table an inviting place for family and friends to gather.