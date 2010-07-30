Home & Garden
6 Helpful Ways to Add Focus to Your Decor

by Home Made Simple
5

Add Balance with Your Bed

Because of its size, the bed is nearly always the focal point of a bedroom. You can enhance it with multiple decorative pillows or an interesting headboard.

To quickly and easily showcase your bed with a new decorative headboard, consider repurposing the mantel over your fireplace. Remove the mantel, then paint the piece in an antiquing finish to achieve a rustic, weathered look. Continue by lightly dry brushing the piece in the same paint color as your room's walls, then paint on a deep gel stain. While wet, rub off the stain with a dry cloth. With these varied painting techniques, your mantel quickly takes on an aged, layered texture, perfect for haloing your bed in style.

