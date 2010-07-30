6 Helpful Ways to Add Focus to Your Decor

Light can play a role in creating a room's focal point by directing the eye. For instance, it can spotlight a dramatic piece of art, or create a warm glow around a reading nook. Sometimes a natural light source, such as a skylight, can become a room's focal point, flooding a room with shafts of sunlight or moonlight.

Create a focal point in a room simply by using color. Paint one wall a deep hue, then tastefully place artwork on this wall. Use directional light to further draw attention to it if needed. Or hang a colorful tapestry or quilt on a wall to draw attention to it.