  Prev  

6 Helpful Ways to Add Focus to Your Decor

by Home Made Simple
6

Help Create a Focus

Light can play a role in creating a room's focal point by directing the eye. For instance, it can spotlight a dramatic piece of art, or create a warm glow around a reading nook. Sometimes a natural light source, such as a skylight, can become a room's focal point, flooding a room with shafts of sunlight or moonlight.

Create a focal point in a room simply by using color. Paint one wall a deep hue, then tastefully place artwork on this wall. Use directional light to further draw attention to it if needed. Or hang a colorful tapestry or quilt on a wall to draw attention to it.

