Cabin Decor Ideas

Quietly elegant armchairs and leather sofas civilize the massive logs used for the home's structure. ©Strout Architects

Eclectic style encompasses the grand as well as the cozy, as displayed in this log cabin decor. The key to the home's unique style is that it balances awe-inspiring architecture with warmth and livability.

Handcrafted logs add the necessary warmth, while the interior decor brings color and comfort. The vaulted great room comprises the living room, dining area, and kitchen, but each room has its own elegant identity that complements its neighbors.

For example, the bar in the kitchen is mirrored by a low wall that defines the dining area. Wood flooring and the log posts and beams tie the whole room together. The kitchen's stone walls are repeated in the master bedroom, where round log beams give way to ornate timber-framed trusses.

An armoire painted with a mountain landscape fits right into this larger-than-life bedroom.

If you love classic styling, you'll love the cabin decor in the next section. Find out how to create enduring style in your wooded retreat.

