Cabin Decor Ideas

©Alpine Log Homes Photos Antique accessories, including an assort­ment of table lamps, add to this living room's country charm. The arched fireplace and stuffed deer mount are classic north woods elements.

When the great outdoors is the main attraction, all you need from a log cabin is running water, a stove, and a place to sleep. Of course, time spent at the cabin is that much more enjoyable if the cabin decor is comfortable and pretty. This home fulfills all those needs and more.

Classic log cabin styling contributes a stone fireplace, round log ceiling trusses, window seats, and a sleeping loft. Careful attention to comfort provides a getaway with generous seating, warm wood floors, and layers of pillows and throws.

" " ©Alpine Log Homes Photos A pole ladder leads to the sleeping loft over the kitchen. The long bench in front of the bar is the perfect perch for informal meals.

The cabin's good looks come from the owner's willingness to mix styles: Native American designs can be found in artwork and on pillows and throws, country plaids upholster the seating around the fire, and masculine stripes and paisleys cover the bedroom in layers of comfort.

" " ©Alpine Log Homes Photos A sunny, well-cushioned window seat becomes a personal retreat in this bedroom.

Of course, part of the home's beauty is its picture-perfect views of the shimmering stand of white birches and green leafy trees of summer.

In the next section, find out how to set your cabin decor aglow with color and texture.

For more decorating ideas, see: