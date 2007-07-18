Cabin Decor Ideas

A Woodsy Retreat
When the great outdoors is the main attraction, all you need from a log cabin is running water, a stove, and a place to sleep. Of course, time spent at the cabin is that much more enjoyable if the cabin decor is comfortable and pretty. This home fulfills all those needs and more.
Classic log cabin styling contributes a stone fireplace, round log ceiling trusses, window seats, and a sleeping loft. Careful attention to comfort provides a getaway with generous seating, warm wood floors, and layers of pillows and throws.
The cabin's good looks come from the owner's willingness to mix styles: Native American designs can be found in artwork and on pillows and throws, country plaids upholster the seating around the fire, and masculine stripes and paisleys cover the bedroom in layers of comfort.
Of course, part of the home's beauty is its picture-perfect views of the shimmering stand of white birches and green leafy trees of summer.
In the next section, find out how to set your cabin decor aglow with color and texture.