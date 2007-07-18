Cabin Decor Ideas

©Mark Pynn Architect L.L.C. This contemporary, open floor plan offers plenty of space for families to spend time together. The three-sided fireplace is a stunning focal point.

A guest house adjacent to a Western ski resort home reveals modern cabin decor in a warm, woodsy setting. The house is oriented around a three-sided stone fireplace that makes for a natural gathering spot.

Plywood and planed wood beams create the backdrop for the clean-lined contemporary furniture, some of which was designed by the home's architect. The sofas' cobalt blue is echoed in the pool table and provides a jolt of color in the great room.

" " ©Mark Pynn Architect L.L.C. The honey tones of the wood infuse this dining room with inviting warmth. A dis­tinctive glass table and slatted wood chairs echo the clean-lined symmetry of the wine cellar beyond.

In the kitchen, black countertops contrast smoothly with the shiny stainless-steel appliances. The space glows with warmth in the evening, but guests are still lured outside to the home's roof­top deck, where they can drink in a stunning view of the slopes and relax in the hot tub.

" " ©Mark Pynn Architect L.L.C. A lowered ceiling lit by pendant lamps defines the sleek, ele­gant kitchen area. Wide, horizontal windows frame the mountain view.

Want to mix and match pieces to create your own cabin decor? Get valuable decorating advice in the next section.

