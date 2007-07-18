Cabin Decor Ideas

All Aglow
A guest house adjacent to a Western ski resort home reveals modern cabin decor in a warm, woodsy setting. The house is oriented around a three-sided stone fireplace that makes for a natural gathering spot.
Plywood and planed wood beams create the backdrop for the clean-lined contemporary furniture, some of which was designed by the home's architect. The sofas' cobalt blue is echoed in the pool table and provides a jolt of color in the great room.
In the kitchen, black countertops contrast smoothly with the shiny stainless-steel appliances. The space glows with warmth in the evening, but guests are still lured outside to the home's rooftop deck, where they can drink in a stunning view of the slopes and relax in the hot tub.
