Cabin Decor Ideas

This prairie-style clock, an Arts & Crafts-style classic, is reproduced in Mission oak. The clock's design dates back to 1910.

If you want a home that overflows with historic character, log cabin decor is the perfect place to start. The very walls of your home will tell of days gone by. With the backdrop set, you're ready to layer on furniture and accessories that will cement your home's vintage style.

" " ©Plow & Hearth High-backed chairs and benches, like the brick red bench pictured here, captured and reflected the warmth of the fire in Early American and Shaker homes.

You might choose the starkly beautiful lines of Shaker furniture or the classic shape of traditional Early American Windsor chairs to set the tone.

" " ©Plow & Hearth A Shaker-style sofa table reveals the golden warmth of wood. This piece is surprisingly elegant in its simplicity.

" " Gustav Stickley designed his Spindle Arm Chair in 1905. This reproduction combines delicate vertical spindles and a patterned seat cushion with the chair's strong, simple lines.

Your choice of floor covering -- from a Victorian Oriental beauty to a rug braided from fabric scraps -- will underline your cabin's mood.

" " ©Plow & Hearth In an Early American cabin, nothing was ever wasted. Old clothes and blankets were torn into strips and braided into colorful rugs. This oval rug carries on the tradition.

Lighting, too, sparks historic style, so choose your lamps and fixtures carefully, whether it's bronze table lamps for an Arts & Crafts-style home or a pewter chandelier to reinforce an Early American look.

" " This book pedestal bears the mark of Roycroft, a community of craftspeople who created furniture, lighting, and home accessories in New York in the early 1900s.

" " Pottery, especially pieces drenched in earthy and aqueous colors, was highlighted in Arts & Crafts style. Here, aqua blue ceramic tile tops a reproduction end table.

