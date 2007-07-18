Cabin Decor Ideas

Historical Value
If you want a home that overflows with historic character, log cabin decor is the perfect place to start. The very walls of your home will tell of days gone by. With the backdrop set, you're ready to layer on furniture and accessories that will cement your home's vintage style.
You might choose the starkly beautiful lines of Shaker furniture or the classic shape of traditional Early American Windsor chairs to set the tone.
Your choice of floor covering -- from a Victorian Oriental beauty to a rug braided from fabric scraps -- will underline your cabin's mood.
Lighting, too, sparks historic style, so choose your lamps and fixtures carefully, whether it's bronze table lamps for an Arts & Crafts-style home or a pewter chandelier to reinforce an Early American look.