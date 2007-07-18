Cabin Decor Ideas

©Alpine Log Homes Photos This home's modernistic tendencies show in its linear iron stair railings and graphic wood and stone floor treatment. Cowhide shades soften the light from an iron chandelier.

Western logs add warmth to the cabin decor of this Eastern contemporary home, which features streamlined furniture, black iron railings, and cool shades of stony gray to give the space a modern edge. Splashes of color in the rugs, upholstery, and accessories add a needed spark.

To bring contemporary style to your cabin, look for simple lines, and eliminate anything fussy or frilly. Bold geometric shapes, like this home's blocky fireplace, squared floor tiles, and rectilinear iron bed, underscore the modern look. The vaulted ceilings, painted white and accented with log beams, give a refreshing airiness.

" " ©Alpine Log Homes Photos Tiny halogen reading lamps accessorize this sleek bedroom. A backdrop of white bead board sets the bed out away from the log wall and makes it even more striking.

Although the logs are bleached to cool their naturally warm tones, rich wood accents that radiate warmth can be found throughout the space, specifically in the dining room floor and furniture. The bedroom's cool sophistication comes from fitted bedclothes and linens in various shades of neutral.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Janice Brewster is former editor of Log Home Living and Timber Frame Homes magazines where she spent seven years traveling North America and Finland writing about log and timber frame homes and lodges. She is currently a freelance writer who has written two books, Log Cabins and Cabin Style.