Cabin Decor Ideas

Designed by Nature
While today's manufacturers rely on machines and lathes to create fancy ornaments and turns on their mass-produced cabin decor furniture, the rustic furniture makers of the Adirondack north woods used ingenuity and the abundance of the forest.
From large case pieces to chairs to small boxes, the furniture and accessories created in rustic style all spotlight the beauty of nature.
Craftspeople gathered twigs, bark, reeds, roots, and branches to use in their creations, and their patterns were gleaned from looks that were popular at the time, such as Victorian and Arts & Crafts styles.
And although the heyday of the Adirondack Great Camps has passed, their influence is still seen in rustic furniture design. Like many of the pieces shown here, new furnishings and accessories are being made that honor the rustic tradition and its unique beauty.
