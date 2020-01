Lighting is a simple way to change the feel of a room. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Formal furnishings have a time and place, but the majority of the home should reflect the whimsical nature and inviting spirit of the homeowner. Everything from the smallest accessory to the largest sofa can have an affect on the feeling of a room. So before you set out to design with comfort in mind, follow our tricks of the trade.