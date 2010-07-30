9 Cheerful Decor Ideas

To dress up any wall in your home, try displaying your favorite photographs in simple picture frames mounted three-dimensionally.

MATERIALS

Picture frames, uniform in size

Wall anchors

Nails

Hammer

Level

Pencil

INSTRUCTIONS

Plan out the composition of your frames in a large, open space like the dining room table or your living room floor. Begin by creating two identical rows of frames, which will serve as the "base" layer of frames. Next, position your additional frames ("extended" layer) between the two rows, resting them on top of the corners of the base frames. Once you are content with your design, use a pencil and level to mark the hanging points for each of your frames on the wall. Hammer a nail into each marked point, then apply your wall anchors. Mount the base layer of frames first, hanging them flush against the wall. To achieve a sense of depth, hang the extended layer of frames slightly away from the wall with longer nails.

By positioning the frames closely together but at different extensions, you create subtle dimension that brings any wall to life.