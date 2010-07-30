9 Cheerful Decor Ideas

9
Individualize Your Décor
Use a silk screen to add bold patterns to curtains, pillows, frames and other items or surfaces in your home. The design and pattern possibilities are endless.
MATERIALS
- Drawing fluid
- Screen
- Screen filler
- Fabric or Acrylic paint
- Squeegee
INSTRUCTIONS
- After choosing a pattern, tape the pattern underneath a screen and trace with drawing fluid. Let dry completely.
- Squeegee screen filler onto the screen and let dry.
- Rinse the screen on both sides with high-pressure cold water to remove the drawing fluid.
- Apply fabric paint or acrylic paint to the screen, depending on the surface you are stamping, and squeegee to transfer the image onto your desired surface.