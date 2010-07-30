Home & Garden
9 Cheerful Decor Ideas

by Home Made Simple
Individualize Your D&eacute;cor

Use a silk screen to add bold patterns to curtains, pillows, frames and other items or surfaces in your home. The design and pattern possibilities are endless.

MATERIALS

  • Drawing fluid
  • Screen
  • Screen filler
  • Fabric or Acrylic paint
  • Squeegee

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. After choosing a pattern, tape the pattern underneath a screen and trace with drawing fluid. Let dry completely.
  2. Squeegee screen filler onto the screen and let dry.
  3. Rinse the screen on both sides with high-pressure cold water to remove the drawing fluid.
  4. Apply fabric paint or acrylic paint to the screen, depending on the surface you are stamping, and squeegee to transfer the image onto your desired surface.
Tip

Protect the area under the screen in case the filler falls through it. Use a blow dryer to speed up the drying process.

