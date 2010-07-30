9 Cheerful Decor Ideas

Use a silk screen to add bold patterns to curtains, pillows, frames and other items or surfaces in your home. The design and pattern possibilities are endless.

MATERIALS

Drawing fluid

Screen

Screen filler

Fabric or Acrylic paint

Squeegee

INSTRUCTIONS

After choosing a pattern, tape the pattern underneath a screen and trace with drawing fluid. Let dry completely. Squeegee screen filler onto the screen and let dry. Rinse the screen on both sides with high-pressure cold water to remove the drawing fluid. Apply fabric paint or acrylic paint to the screen, depending on the surface you are stamping, and squeegee to transfer the image onto your desired surface.