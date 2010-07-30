5 Techniques to Collect Your Designs

Create a design notebook to keep all of your décor inspirations in one place. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Remembering every intricate detail of a décor project is nearly impossible. A design idea book solves this problem, allowing you to organize your thoughts, no matter when you're struck with inspiration. Follow our quick and easy guide to help you get your renovations done right-the first time.

Create a book full of decorating possibilities with a binder organized by the rooms in your house-or even just the one room you're planning to redo. This also works if you've decided to build your dream home or you're planning a large-scale decorating project-now, or in the future. With an idea book, you'll have the chance to play with design possibilities before you spend any money.