5 Techniques to Collect Your Designs

Design Book
Here are some places to find ideas for your design book:
- Tear out pictures from magazines and catalogs.
- Photocopy from books.
- Take photos on home tours.
- Make rough sketches for present and future inspiration.
- Collect paint chips-even if you've just found a paint idea or color but you're not sure where you want to use it.
- Assemble wallpaper and flooring samples.
- Collect fabric swatches.
- Compile information from websites from products that cater to do-it-yourselfers, such as flooring, plumbing, cabinets, and other products. Even if you don't plan to do the work yourself, it will provide inspiration and make you more knowledgeable about terminology and specifications.