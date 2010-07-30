5 Techniques to Collect Your Designs

2
What to Include
As the project evolves from idea to reality, the design idea book is a great place to keep all the pieces together. You'll want to include:
- Your final decisions on wallpaper, flooring, paint, and so on.
- Brick or other exterior selections, roofing, and any other choices you make if you're building a house-some builders will supply a final checklist so there are no debates later; keep your copy in the binder.
- Floor plans.
- Estimates from contractors.
- Pictures of the project as it evolves; before and after pictures are great fun, and you'll really feel a sense of accomplishment.