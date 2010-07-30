Home & Garden
5 Techniques to Collect Your Designs

by Home Made Simple
What to Include

As the project evolves from idea to reality, the design idea book is a great place to keep all the pieces together. You'll want to include:

  • Your final decisions on wallpaper, flooring, paint, and so on.
  • Brick or other exterior selections, roofing, and any other choices you make if you're building a house-some builders will supply a final checklist so there are no debates later; keep your copy in the binder.
  • Floor plans.
  • Estimates from contractors.
  • Pictures of the project as it evolves; before and after pictures are great fun, and you'll really feel a sense of accomplishment.

