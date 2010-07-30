Home & Garden
5 Techniques to Collect Your Designs

by Home Made Simple
Collect Your Inspiration

For inspiration, you can't beat upscale kids catalogs. But, if you don't want exactly what they have, or you don't like paying the full price, just combine ideas from different places for inspiration. And keep in mind that sometimes those catalogs focus more on aesthetics than on practicality and safety. One person we know followed an idea from a catalog and put a cabinet and quilt-hanging bar over the baby's crib. It looks nice, but she'll need to move it to keep the baby safe, especially when the baby can pull himself up.

