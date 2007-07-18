Country Decorating Ideas

Fruits and Flowers
These vintage, fresh country style kitchens and dining room take naturally to the timeless appeal of floral and fruit motifs.
The right wallcoverings can enliven a small kitchen or dining room, make up for any lack of elements, and add charm to workaday pieces. Fruit- and flower-motif wallcoverings are so popular that they're available in every style: contemporary '40s retro, American folk-art primitive, opulent English Victorian, and more.
These rooms illustrate the variety and the charm of the world's most popular motifs. Add an array of cabinets, tables, and chairs in a mix of white and colorfully painted and natural wood finishes for even more interest.
If your kitchen is complete but showing its age, consider refinishing existing cabinets in two or three colors, perhaps white above, wood below, and a painted color on a china hutch or island. These rooms all use soft greens, but an antiqued apple red would be appetizing, too.
In the next section, we'll show you more ways to work with nostalgic palettes to create a fresh country decor in your home.