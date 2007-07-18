Country Decorating Ideas

©FSC Wallcoverings A plain vanilla room is transformed with a clever trio of country wallcoverings. An airy pattern of wildflowers is grounded by a hearty plaid and accented with a dense border of sunflowers.

These vintage, fresh country style kitchens and dining room take naturally to the timeless appeal of floral and fruit motifs.

The right wallcoverings can enliven a small kitchen or dining room, make up for any lack of elements, and add charm to workaday pieces. Fruit- and flower-motif wallcoverings are so popular that they're available in every style: contemporary '40s retro, American folk-art primitive, opulent English Victorian, and more.

" " ©FSC Wallcoverings A dense, Victorian-inspired pattern of apples and apple blossoms gives this vintage dining room depth and interest. Chair cushions carry out the orchard theme; green, aqua, and white wood furniture lighten the mood.

These rooms illustrate the variety and the charm of the world's most popular motifs. Add an array of cabinets, tables, and chairs in a mix of white and colorfully painted and natural wood finishes for even more interest.

" " ©FSC Wallcoverings A mix of green, white, and natural wood finished pieces enhance the heirloom look, but the metal-and-wicker stool with its skirted cushion is a contemporary touch.

If your kitchen is complete but showing its age, consider refinishing existing cabinets in two or three colors, perhaps white above, wood below, and a painted color on a china hutch or island. These rooms all use soft greens, but an antiqued apple red would be appetizing, too.

In the next section, we'll show you more ways to work with nostalgic palettes to create a fresh country decor in your home.

