Country Decorating Ideas

Simply Fresh
Fresh country style finds common ground between the simplicity of earlier times and the simplicity of modern design. Both are rigorous about following the modernist dictum, "form follows function." That means few or no extraneous details or embellishments, but it doesn't mean cold or skimpy.
Contemporary country features a wonderful range of furniture styles with sculptural presence, whether the pieces were designed in the 1790s or the 1990s. Early American Shaker style is a classic that spans all eras; hearty, handsome mission, prairie, and Arts and Crafts styles from the early 1900s have a timeless drama of their own.
Sleek art moderne and art deco designs from the 1920s and 1930s add a spirit of glamour without clutter. Keep backgrounds cool and clean, and you're all set!
