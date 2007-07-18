Country Decorating Ideas

©John A. Buscarallo A plain kitchen stool and a classic American farm table seem perfectly at home with more formal French chairs. The unique stained-glass windows have an early-modern feel.

Can you have a fresh country style decorating scheme that's both pared down and pampered? This kitchen makes it look easy.

Art nouveau, 18th-century French, and 19th-century modern elements add a captivating spirit of fun to this predominantly traditional kitchen. The unusual mix captures attention without being jarring, thanks to the soothing palette of neutral and natural tones used throughout.

" " ©Ballard Designs Cabinets with an antiqued pecan finish lend a warm glow to areas housing modern, brushed-stainless appliances. The old-fashioned goose-neck faucet and cross-style taps enhance the vintage atmosphere.

Cabinets are a carefully balanced mix of antiqued honey, taupe, and brown wood that flow gently from one to another, and the fresh white backgrounds (subway tiles on the wall, limestone on the floor) let the decorative elements star.

" " ©John A. Buscarello A buffet and china hutch like these, long available in furniture stores and antique shops, are also offered by some kitchen cabinet companies these days.

The rich look is enhanced by discreet use of ornate carvings -- too much, and they would lose their special appeal. Curvy, art nouveau-inspired chandeliers focus attention on the casual dining table and sink island, grace notes that manage to be both grand and lighthearted.

A pretty flower garden can be an inspiration for decorating with country style. Read the next section to learn how to incorporate nature's motifs into your home.

