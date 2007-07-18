Country Decorating Ideas

New Traditional
Love of the land ran deep in the hearts of our nation's founders, so it's no surprise that one face of fresh country style is symmetrical, graceful, and elegant. Georgian and Federal styles popular around the time of the Revolutionary War still resonate in our hearts today. They're truly classics, based on styles born in the ancient democracy of Greece.
Styles from the 18th century (Queen Anne, Sheraton, Hepplewhite, Chippendale, and Duncan Phyfe) in deep cherry and mahogany woods, damask and velvet fabrics, silver tea sets, gilt-framed mirrors, and handsome, white-painted trim deliver an air of restrained luxury and good breeding. But elegant doesn't mean stuffy.
Historically accurate, bright pastel walls or jewel-toned walls create a vibrant background for beautiful, heirloom-inspired furniture. The effect? Both exciting and timeless, neoclassical and classical. But that's not really surprising, because the spirit of '76 is forever.