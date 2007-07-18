Country Decorating Ideas

This rush-seat chair is a replica of a traditional French chair. It's obvious that it was handcrafted by skilled artisans because of the attention to details. The chair is sure to look elegant on its own or with an equally classy dining-room table.

Love of the land ran deep in the hearts of our nation's founders, so it's no surprise that one face of fresh country style is symmetrical, graceful, and elegant. Georgian and Federal styles popular around the time of the Revolutionary War still resonate in our hearts today. They're truly classics, based on styles born in the ancient democracy of Greece.

Styles from the 18th century (Queen Anne, Sheraton, Hepplewhite, Chippen­dale, and Duncan Phyfe) in deep cherry and mahogany woods, damask and velvet fabrics, silver tea sets, gilt-framed mirrors, and handsome, white-painted trim deliver an air of restrained luxury and good breeding. But elegant doesn't mean stuffy.

Advertisement

" " With heirloom-style pieces, this dining room is fit for our great-grandparents. But the cream-colored walls, bright windows, and furniture placement remove the dust of yesterday and give the space room to breathe. Short gasps of color in the dark green and red accents stay true to the old and add touches of interest that are fashionable today.

Historically accurate, bright pastel walls or jewel-toned walls create a vibrant background for beautiful, heirloom-inspired furniture. The effect? Both exciting and timeless, neoclassical and classical. But that's not really surprising, because the spirit of '76 is forever.

For more decorating ideas, see: