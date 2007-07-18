Country Decorating Ideas

Blue Plate Special
The fresh country style elements of England, Scandinavia, and France combine to make this kitchen modern, warm, and inviting. This room has today's most-wanted features, including a commercial-quality range and granite-topped island with traditional beveled edges. But it's the canny use of architecture that makes this space habitable, not just impressive to look at.
A chief source of delight is the big bay window near enough to the work area for the chef to enjoy. Maximizing the window's importance, the owners had a comfortable banquette built in for an informal eating nook, flanked by open shelving.
For an engaging personal touch, the owners' collection of blue-and-white pottery is on display throughout the room. For example, the area above the industrial-strength stainless-steel range hood is softened with a simple plate rack and two blue-and-white plates. Angled, open racks and wicker baskets beneath the island are timeless and practical.