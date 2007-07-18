Country Decorating Ideas

Home Again
Arts and Crafts-style furnishings are often associated with the rustic lodge look, but this early modern signature is equally adept at expressing contemporary fresh country style. Simple but not skimpy, furniture pieces are designed for human comfort. Their quietly dramatic shapes are handsome in coarse-grained oak and attain a lustrous, elegant beauty in smooth-grained maple or cherry.
While this look is a natural for genuine leather upholstery, fabrics captivate with rich, stylized images of nature. Handmade pottery and ceramics add functional sparkle.
In a brick or wood-paneled room, Arts and Crafts-style furnishings take on a rich, timeless character; in a white modern room, they take on an almost startling contemporary feeling. Paint the walls ruby, goldenrod, or cantaloupe, and the furniture takes on a quality that seems to be inspired by an artist's studio.
When pieces have this much character, you never outgrow them.