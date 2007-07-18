Country Decorating Ideas

Craftsman-style furniture from the designs of Arts and Crafts-icon Gustav Stickley look as fresh and exciting today as they did so long ago. Area rugs depicting foliage, botanical-style fruit prints, and simple, burnt-bamboo shades carry out the natural yet sophisticated scheme.

Arts and Crafts-style furnishings are often associated with the rustic lodge look, but this early modern signature is equally adept at expressing contemporary fresh country style. Simple but not skimpy, furniture pieces are designed for human comfort. Their quietly dramatic shapes are handsome in coarse-grained oak and attain a lustrous, elegant beauty in smooth-grained maple or cherry.

While this look is a natural for genuine leather upholstery, fabrics captivate with rich, stylized images of nature. Handmade pottery and ceramics add functional sparkle.

" " A fanciful custom rug depicting woodland animals in a rich mix of garnet-red, brown, and beige reflects the rosy glow from the surrounding tiles and bricks. You could create a similar effect with deep garnet paint, sponged in two tones for depth, and finished with a clear, glossy glaze.

In a brick or wood-paneled room, Arts and Crafts-style furnishings take on a rich, timeless character; in a white modern room, they take on an almost startling contemporary feeling. Paint the walls ruby, goldenrod, or cantaloupe, and the furniture takes on a quality that seems to be inspired by an artist's studio.

" " Dramatically shaped furniture from original designs by Gustav Stickley give this prairie-style living room great presence. The architecture is modern, but the ambiance is one of timeless, reassuring warmth. The mellow jewel tones of the Oriental rug perfectly complement the rich wood tones.

When pieces have this much character, you never outgrow them.

