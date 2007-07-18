Country Decorating Ideas

A Personal Haven
Contemporary fresh country style is one of the hottest looks around, and it's going to be a durable one. That's because we want it all: The warm richness of traditional country style and the serene freedom of modern style.
The rooms here do a great job of combining unlikely elements into something very inviting. One key is the easy-to-live-with color schemes: quiet naturals in the living areas, softened red, white, and blue in a child's bedroom.
Another key is the use of timeless natural materials such as woven rush, wicker, soapstone, and real wood. Even when they are formed into obviously modern designs, such as the roomy pass-through counter, they retain their natural warmth.
But the most important way to make your country modern is the simplest: Weed out the clutter and keep only what is functional or personally meaningful to you. Now, that's freedom.