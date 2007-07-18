Country Decorating Ideas

Sparkling Drama
Modern style is easy to achieve in the kitchen since so much of it is technological anyway, but it's more of a challenge to create a modern-style kitchen with the appeal of fresh country style.
This design does the job with a masterful use of natural and industrial materials. The result is witty and sophisticated, but much warmer than you might expect.
Stainless steel that covers the state-of-the-art appliances is brushed for a diffused glow. In contrast, the black granite countertops are highly polished to a mirror finish, and the natural mica chips inherent in the stone give a pearly gleam to the surface.
Shaker-inspired, deceptively simple wood cabinets carry the smooth scheme along, but their sinuous design curves like a meandering stream around the room. Cabinets are finished in a range of natural wood tones, from dark ebony to tawny maple to pale birch: proof that nature-lovers and modernists can be one.