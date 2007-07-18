Country Decorating Ideas

A Pared-Down Asthetic
The owners of this high-rise home overlooking the mountains love modern style, but that doesn't mean they want to live in a chilly, high-tech environment. To give their space warmth, they've combined clean, contemporary lines with fresh country style.
Against an unembellished white wall, a highly detailed wood antique delivers dramatic warmth and interest. Warm colors make the contemporary country space inviting, too: In the bedroom, a coral-red love seat and a piece of wall art with the same hue catch the eye.
The dining room is modern and neutral in color, but burlwood makes it have country style because it is one of nature's extraordinary beauties. To create a similar effect, choose simple modern pieces in genuine woods and soft natural fabrics.
Work with a specialty closet installer to design as much customized, compartmentalized storage as you can into your rooms, so you can keep the clutter under wraps. Then, warm it all up with accents rich in texture, pattern, and hot color.