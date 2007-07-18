Country Decorating Ideas

Clean and Serene
When seeking inspiration for fresh country style that's a bit more eclectic, consider the Asian aesthetic. Deceptively simple yet deeply resonant with the currents of nature, Asian style is as much philosophy as it is a decorative approach.
Since the 1950s, modern style in the West has borrowed from Eastern design principles. The result is a look that's timeless, graceful, and natural and, at the same time, rigorously geometric and simple.
The bath shown here is a great example. Inherently interesting natural materials, from exotic branched quartzite to common river pebbles, are used where waterproof elements are needed. Matte-finished wood and brushed metal are juxtaposed for a marriage of natural and industrial elements.
Frosted, textured, and clear glass is used to define space and create soothing watery effects so appealing in a bath. The final Asian-inspired grace note? One perfect flower, poised for contemplation.