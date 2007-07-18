©Plow & Hearth If you can't find an antique wood lamp in a style you like, consider today's budget-wise, lightweight lamps of wood-look resin. This one mimics mahogany, and the handsome leaf motif is classically inspired.

You've got a lot of leeway in furnishing a fresh country style home that's alive with new traditional style. More elegant than most other country-inspired schemes, new traditional style appreciates the historic patina of fine antiques and the dignity of beautifully crafted reproductions.

At the same time, new traditional isn't held hostage to the stuffier aspects of the past. Hearkening back to the late Colonial (Georgian) and Federal periods of the nation's founders, new traditional style mixes 18th-century-style furniture with light, bright upholstery fabrics and wall treatments plus a lighthearted array of more casual, romantic accents that bring the look cheerfully down to earth.

Advertisement

" " ©Ballard Designs An antique reproduction console in a weathered gray finish adds traditional French-inspired elegance to a foyer or other small area.

Simple ticking stripes look fine with luxurious kilim rugs, united by their soft palettes.

" " ©Ballard Designs Pretty and elegant, this hand-woven, pure wool kilim rug adds a rich yet delicate look to any traditional setting.

Pretty little tables keep company with massive, impressive china cabinets as long as they share fanciful detailing. For a surefire accent, anything tastefully suggesting the Stars and Stripes is a classic winner.

" " ©Plow & Hearth Pewter, silver, copper, and brass add timeless beauty and a festive gleam to any traditional home. This graceful goblet and pitcher are of a modern alloy with the look of pewter.

There are many more country decorating ideas for your home. In the next section of this article, learn how to create a simple, rustic style reminiscent of pioneer days.

For more decorating ideas, see: