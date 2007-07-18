Treasures from the Past
You've got a lot of leeway in furnishing a fresh country style home that's alive with new traditional style. More elegant than most other country-inspired schemes, new traditional style appreciates the historic patina of fine antiques and the dignity of beautifully crafted reproductions.
At the same time, new traditional isn't held hostage to the stuffier aspects of the past. Hearkening back to the late Colonial (Georgian) and Federal periods of the nation's founders, new traditional style mixes 18th-century-style furniture with light, bright upholstery fabrics and wall treatments plus a lighthearted array of more casual, romantic accents that bring the look cheerfully down to earth.
Advertisement
Simple ticking stripes look fine with luxurious kilim rugs, united by their soft palettes.
Pretty little tables keep company with massive, impressive china cabinets as long as they share fanciful detailing. For a surefire accent, anything tastefully suggesting the Stars and Stripes is a classic winner.
There are many more country decorating ideas for your home. In the next section of this article, learn how to create a simple, rustic style reminiscent of pioneer days.